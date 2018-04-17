Kettering headteacher retires after more than 30 years at school

A popular headteacher at a Kettering school has retired.

Margaret Holman left Bishop Stopford School before the Easter break.

She joined the school in 1984 as an English teacher and held various roles before becoming headteacher in 2001.

She estimates that she’s been responsible for the education of in excess of 15,000 pupils over the years.

Mrs Holman said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to lead the school over the past 16 years.

“I have enjoyed it immensely.”

Mrs Holman added that some of her favourite memories at the school included a sponsored walk, a marvellous annual occasion where the entire school goes for a charity walk through the beautiful Northamptonshire countryside.

She said she enjoyed working with such an excellent team of people and celebrating students’ successes academic and otherwise.