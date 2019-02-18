Kettering headteacher 'can't wait for next full inspection' after Ofsted says school is still 'good'

A Kettering primary school remains 'good,' according to Ofsted inspectors, leaving its headteacher eager for the next full inspection.

Greenfields Primary School and Nursery, part of the David Ross Education Trust, welcomed the education watchdog for a short inspection, the first visit since a full inspection in July 2015 which saw the school given a 'good' rating.

Headteacher Sandra Appleby wants the school to continue its progress towards an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating.

"We are delighted with Ofsted’s latest inspection update on our progress," said Mrs Appleby.

"It is so rewarding to see that our colleagues’ and pupils’ efforts are having such a positive impact.

"We cannot wait for our next full Ofsted inspection, because our journey to outstanding is such a rewarding experience.

"We would also like to say a very big thank you to our pupils’ parents and carers.

"Their belief in what we are trying to achieve is helping us to raise aspirations and ambitions right across our school community so we live up to our motto of ‘dream, believe, achieve’."

Ofsted inspector Di Mullan noted the school has a "strong culture of learning and high aspiration for everyone" and that leaders have a "very clear understanding of the strengths of the school and use this to plan for further information with precision".

Pupils behave "very well", are enthusiastic in lessons, enjoy learning and have "positive attitudes to learning".

Parents told inspectors "their children are safe and well cared for in school and they do well in their learning" and "leaders provide valuable support for the whole family when it is needed".

Simon Rose, the David Ross Education Trust's director of education - primary, said: "The entire team at Greenfields Primary School and Nursery are a tremendous example of world-class teaching and learning in action.

"The progress our school has made, and its willingness to sharing its learning with other schools, is testament to the team’s vision for Greenfields as the school of choice in the local community."

The full report of the short inspection can be found here.