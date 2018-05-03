Kettering gym for ladies takes first prize

A Kettering fitness club for women has been named the Northamptonshire Telegraph’s Gym of the Year.

Ladies First Health & Fitness Club in Montagu Street took first place in the competition, after receiving the most votes from our readers.

The gym came second last year and third the year before and manager Lorraine Brown was delighted to take the top prize in 2018.

She said: “I’m absolutely chuffed. We’ve been so close before and this just tells us that our members are really happy.”

The club promises ‘no men and no mirrors’ and offers gym facilities, personal training, a weight loss club and healthy eating advice, all included in the gym membership cost.

Lorraine, who has been at the gym for 16 years, says they offer a more personal experience than some other fitness clubs.

She said: “We’re a bit different to most gyms in that we really try and build relationships.

“We are on first-name terms with everyone that comes in.

“Most of the staff have been here for seven or eight years and it’s nice to give people support.”

Not only does the gym offer help for those wanting to get fit, but it also has a creche so those with children can attend.

Rushden gym Corpus Conditioning, based in Duck Street, came second in the competition.

Third place went to the Montsaye Community Sports Centre in Greening Road, Rothwell.