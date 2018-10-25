Kettering Gateway scheme could create 1,500 jobs

A plan to build a huge warehouse park between Kettering and Burton Latimer could create at least 1,500 jobs.

The Kettering Gateway scheme, on land off Junction 10 of the A14, is the subject of a new planning application by developers Segro Roxhill.

One of two illustrative masterplans for the site, showing the size of potentially the biggest warehouse. NNL-181024-113220005

The site, which will be known as Segro Park, has a total warehouse floorspace of 109,00 sq m - equivalent to about 15 full-size football pitches.

It is expected to generate a ‘significant’ number of construction jobs, with about 1,500 jobs available when the site is operational and further jobs created through indirect effects of the development.

A planning statement said the development would provide the community with much-needed investment.

It said: “The development represents a substantial investment to the area and will help to promote and support employment growth and stimulate economic regeneration to the area, cohesive with regional and local aspirations.

An artist's impression of the site. NNL-181024-113210005

“It is anticipated that the development will act as a catalyst for further regeneration, to create a number of new jobs and inject much needed investment into the local community.”

Outline planning permission had been granted in 2014 with infrastructure works beginning in 2016.

A new roundabout, which will be the site’s access, was created on the A6 at Burton Latimer with an internal estate road completed last year as well as an upgrade to Junction 10 of the A14.

New plans suggest the 24-hour site will have four ‘development zones’ with an on-site bus stop.

Under one of the two illustrative masterplans the biggest individual warehouse would be almost 80,000 sq m with 553 car parking spaces.

There is also a proposal to build a petrol station or drive-thru restaurant off the first roundabout as you come off the A14 towards the site.

The site will take many years to be developed with no occupiers for the units signed up at this stage.

But plans say a site of this nature is “likely to attract large manufacturing companies or logistics providers”.

There is also a proposal to create a management company to control roads and landscaping at the development.

A planning statement said the development would make the area more prosperous and provide a boost for local services.

It said: “It will result in additional business rate income, which the local authority will be able to spend on local people and services.

“It will also help to reduce crime as it will lead to improvements in the economic activity rate and by making the area more prosperous.”

The plans have a target decision date of February 1 next year.

Kettering has become a hotbed for warehousing and distribution facilities because of its transport links, with easy access to the A14, M1 and M6 among other major roads.

Morrisons has a huge distribution centre in Burton Latimer, a stone’s throw from the Segro Park site, with Argos’ Wincanton site to the north of the town near the new police hub.

Work is well under way at Cransley Park, just off Junction 8 of the A14.

Plans for two more warehouses were laid out for space adjacent to Wincanton earlier this month.

And the fate of another massive distribution park on the edge of Isham, just to the south of the town, is currently in the hands of the Planning Inspectorate after developers DB Symmetry appealed over Kettering Council’s refusal.