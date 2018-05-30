Kettering fun run to celebrate 70 years of the NHS

A Kettering fun run will use this weekend’s race to celebrate 70 years of the NHS.

Parkruns across the country are devoting events to the NHS in the run-up to the health service’s birthday on July 5, 2018.

On Saturday, June 2, Kettering parkrun will devote its weekly event to celebrate the contribution of the NHS to local people’s lives.

John McManus is a GP at Weavers Medical Centre in Kettering and a run director for Kettering parkrun.

He said: “The whole ethos of parkrun is to encourage local people to do some exercise to help maintain their health and wellbeing.

“By doing this you are protecting yourself from developing health problems and supporting the NHS which everyone knows is under pressure.

“By having our June 2 parkrun as a celebration of 70 years of the NHS it is also an opportunity to say thank you to all NHS staff – past and present – who have done so much for our local community.”

Parkrun Kettering events director Rob Parks said: “We hope more local people may take this opportunity to engage in exercise, meet other people and gain an increased awareness of the great work done every day across the NHS.

“We hope that people will be inspired to join the parkrun on June 2 nd and afterwards.”

Staff from Kettering General Hospital will be attending the event and helping to launch the

run on the day.

The event starts at 9am at Wicksteed Park and anyone can attend for free.

People can run, jog, or walk the 5km course.

Organisers ask people to register on their website first for safety reasons at http://www.parkrun.org.uk/kettering/.

Kettering General Hospital’s medical director, Prof Andrew Chilton, said: “I think the parkrun initiative is fantastic.

“It encourages local people to take part in a fun community event once a week that can help them to become more active – which is a great way to stay fit and healthy.

“On this occasion it is also great to see the work of NHS staff being recognised by their local community.”

Runners who have registered will get a time for their 5km effort.

For many people this helps with motivation and encourages them to attend the event and see an improvement in their fitness over time.