Kettering foodbank launches charity gift scheme

A foodbank in Kettering has launched a website selling gift cards for people buying charity presents in the run up to Christmas and beyond.

The new website, www.ketteringfoodbank.org, has a range of information about how people can help the foodbank including a selection of gift cards that can be purchased as a donation.

Supporters can buy a Christmas dinner for someone in Kettering for £3, a survive the summer holidays parcel for £40 and more gift packages.

Amanda-Jane Hough, who runs the Kettering Foodbank, said: “Christmas is a busy time for donations, and we are very grateful for that.

“By having some financial support we can spread that festive generosity throughout the year.

“The summer holidays particularly are a challenge as children are not having their free school dinners and it puts a lot of pressure on some families.

“Over the past few years the we have really appreciated financial contributions from individuals and local churches.

“These donations have ensured the foodbank remained open.

“However, the additional funds ensure we will prosper and provide a fuller service.”

The download-and-print gift cards have been designed by small creative businesses and illustrators from around the country.

Since the site went live it has taken nearly £500 in donations just from being shared on the foodbank’s Facebook page.

Louise Verity of Bookishly, who built the site, said: “I wanted to make it easier for people to be able to support the foodbank, as they provide such an important service to our community.

“The money goes towards their rent and insurance, as well as keeping stock levels up when they run low of particular things.

“I asked some of my friends with similar small creative businesses to my own to get involved and create the cards, so we have some lovely designs.

“I’m hoping to add more to the shop part of the site soon too.”

The foodbank is located in Praise Community Church in Alexandra Street.

It is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursdays.

For more information about the Kettering Foodbank contact Amanda on 07943 866751 or ketteringfoodbank@gmail.com.