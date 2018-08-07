Kettering foodbank in urgent appeal for items

A Kettering foodbank has issued an urgent appeal for items to help with one of their busiest times of the year.

The Kettering and District Foodbank supported more than 3,000 people in food poverty last year including many families with young children.

With children eating at home during the summer holidays rather than free school meals, many parents’ resources are stretched.

KCU chief executive Paul Jackson said: “The Kettering and District Foodbank urgently needs the support of our community to help us ensure that no-one in genuine need goes hungry in our town.

“If you can help with food, especially tinned meat and fish, vegetables, fruit, tea and long-life milk we will be exceedingly grateful.

“Donations can be given directly to our foodbank in Stanier Close, Kettering, our KCU shops in Gold Street and High Street or our offices next to the Fuller Church.

“Monetary donations can be made on the “My Donate” page on our website at www.kcultd.org.uk or by contacting us on 01536 481989.

“Any support you can give will be greatly appreciated.”

The foodbank has warned that the rollout of Universal Credit will add further pressure when it is introduced in the town in October.

Trussell Trust data shows that regions in the UK that have implemented Universal Credit has seen a 52 per cent increase in foodbank demand as there is a six-week delay for payments between the old and new systems.