Kettering Foodbank appeal leads to deluge of donations

An urgent appeal for aid by Kettering Foodbank led to staff at Kettering Council donating more than 100 bags and boxes as well as £120 in cash.

The donations were handed to Foodbank volunteer Bob Perkins at the Council’s Offices on August 8 by Derry Wilson, revenues manager at the authority.

Warner Edwards Distillery, of Harrington, also heard about the appeal and also supported it with a donation.

Kettering Community Unit chief executive Paul Jackson thanked Kettering Council colleagues for supporting the appeal. He added: “We have been heartened by the fantastic response to help those less fortunate than ourselves. It is sad to think that there are still children going hungry in this country. However, with your help, we will do all we can to prevent this happening in our town.”

Julie Trahern, head of customer services at Kettering Council said: “I’m proud of the way our staff have joined together to support an important local community organisation. The Kettering and District Foodbank helps ensure that no-one in genuine need goes hungry in our borough.”

Donations to the Foodbank can be made directly in Stanier Close, or at KCU shops in Gold Street and High Street or at the KCU offices next to the Fuller Church. Cash donations can be made at www.kcultd.org.uk or on 01536 481989.