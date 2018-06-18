Kettering firm goes the extra 100 miles for charity

A team from Wicksteed Playgrounds has just completed a 100-mile charity bike ride as part of the company’s centenary celebrations.

The team of six cyclists took on the challenge to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

They have raised £1,500 so far via the funding page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wicksteed100years to help make a child’s wishes come true.

For a century Wicksteed has brought fun and thrills to generations of children across Britain and beyond.

This year marks the company’s milestone of 100 years of designing, manufacturing and installing outdoor play areas that, today, lead the way in terms of innovation and creativity – something its founder, Charles Wicksteed set out to do back in 1918.

Wicksteed is holding several events throughout the year and the cycle challenge was one of them.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation was set up to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Granting their wish gives them hope for the future, strength to cope and resilience to help fight their condition.

They’re given quality time away from the daily realities of living with their condition and the chance to make magical memories they can treasure forever – whatever the future may hold.