Kettering ET production man dies

A much-loved newspaper worker who spent years producing the Northants Telegraph has died aged 69.

Graham ‘Hobby’ Hobbs worked for the Evening Telegraph, as it was then, during the 1970s and 80s.

Graham Hobbs at work at the Kettering ET NNL-180308-111003005

His first job in newspapers was at the Peterborough Evening Telegraph before he moved to Kettering with his family in 1972.

Graham, who was married to his wife Jenny for 46 years, was described as a ‘grafter’ by daughter Kim Hobbs-Hancock.

She said: “He was a real character and was a funny, genuine, kind man.

“People knew him as Hobby.

Another string to his bow - Graham Hobbs was a karate black belt NNL-180308-111014005

“He loved karate and was a black belt.

“He liked a pint but would always give anyone his last penny if he thought they needed it.”

Graham had three children, Debbie, Kim and Simon, and five grandchildren.

In his later career he moved to Bury St Edmunds to work for the Bury Free Press.

Kim added: “He was young at heart and was quite a trendy grandad.

“We’ll all miss him greatly.”

Graham died at Kettering General Hospital of pneumonia.

His funeral will take place on Friday, August 10, at Kettering Parish Church.

Mourners are asked not to bring flowers, but to make donations to Cransley Hospice.