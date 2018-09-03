Kettering dragon boat racing picture special

Large crowds enjoyed the sunshine at Kettering’s Wicksteed Park yesterday (Sunday) for the annual dragon boat races.

The event, organised by rotary clubs from around the north of the county, sees teams pit themselves against each other to raise money for charity.

This year’s event was a close call with just one second between first and fourth place, with the Domino’s Pizza team of Domino’s Effect coming out on top.

Were you there? See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery. Pictures by Glyn Dobbs.