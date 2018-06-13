Kettering dragon boat racers to host fundraising book sale

Kettering’s Nationwide Building Society is hosting a book sale on Saturday, July 14, as part of its fundraising for this year’s Nene Valley Dragon Boat Race event in September.

The huge event helps a number of charities including Cransley Hospice and Kettering’s Nationwide branch (team, pictured) has competed in the last five events in Northampton, raising more than £5,500 for charity, but will make their debut at the Wicksteed Park race on September 2.

A spokesman for Nationwide said: “The branch would love to welcome everyone on July 14, and are really pleased with the donations of books they have so far received which include fiction, non-fiction, children’s books and more.

“More donations are welcome prior to the event - just contact the branch with any donations.”

Alison Davies, senior branch manager at Nationwide Kettering, added: “We’re really passionate about the Dragon Boat race, with this now being our sixth year of entering a team.

“Participating in the Kettering race will be new for us but we know that we will receive excellent support from our great members, many of whom we hope to see on September 2 to cheer us on.”