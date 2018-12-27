Kettering director shoots first feature movie

A Kettering man is hoping his first feature film will be shown in cinemas and on Netflix.

Darren S. Cook has spent three weeks in the Clacton-on-Sea area directing and filming Lucas and Albert, which he hopes will release in September.

Albert (James Osborne) on a stakeout with Lucas (AG Longhurst). NNL-181221-134757005

It follows two aging henchmen, played by AG. Longhurst and James Osborne, who are hired to clean up a bank heist that’s gone wrong.

Darren, 47, said: “We’ve had some amazing support, I feel very, very lucky.

“This is my first feature film and it’s probably been 10 years coming.

“I’ve got my next films lined up based on the support for this.”

The 90-minute film will be edited in February ahead of its release.

It stars some big TV names including John Altman, best known as Nasty Nick in Eastenders, and actress Kim Taylforth.

Darren, who has 127 short films under his belt, is hoping it will be released in cinemas and would like to host a premiere in Northamptonshire.

He also hopes to speak to Netflix about including it on their platform and will be looking to release it on DVD and Blu-ray.

Darren, who won the ‘cream of the crop’ award in 2010 at the Cannes Film Festival, described the film as “a double act with gonads”.

The film came about after a conversation about the characters, which arrived at the end of a play called Babysitters.

Darren, who has lived in Kettering for 10 years, said: “When we were filming the shots for the play I thought it would make a great film.

“Lucas and Albert are two highly entertaining characters.”