A man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kettering has been released without charge.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Gordon Street shortly before 9.45am yesterday (Thursday, December 28) following reports that a 66-year-old man had been found deceased in the back garden.

A 37-year-old Kettering man was originally arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are no longer treating the death as suspicious and, accordingly, released the suspect they were holding this afternoon.