Kettering dance school’s world record attempt in pictures

A Kettering dance school has a nervous wait to find out if they were part of breaking a world record.

Dancers at Anderson School of Dance in Cunliffe Drive joined an attempt to break the largest tap dance in multiple venues world record - which currently stands at 7,596 people - on Sunday.

In doing so, and through other events at the weekend, they raised £477.93 for Children in Need with £292.93 at fance dress lessons and a cake sale and £185 through the ‘tapathon’.

The attempt was filmed by ITV Anglia and dance school owner Miss Anderson said the children were a credit to the school.

She said: “The children all danced really well and coped very professionally with being filmed by ITV Anglia news.

“They were a credit to the school and made us so proud with the way they answered questions about doing it for charity as well as trying to break the world record.”

Photographer Alison Bagley was there to capture all of the action.