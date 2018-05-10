Kettering dance school’s nutrition scheme proving fruitful

A Kettering-based dance school says a healthy eating scheme is proving a success.

Bodyrox Dance Company is giving pupils apples to try and improve their nutrition as part of their ‘Grab and Go’ initiative.

The scheme is sponsored by Palmers Butchers in Kettering, who donate fruit to the school.

Bodyrox Dance Company principal Leah Waterfield said: “We really try and promote health and well-being and it’s really important to us.

“Palmers Butchers in Kettering sponsored us and gave us a crate of apple for the kids and the effect it’s having on them is amazing.

“They’re even coming in and asking for the apples now.”

With some children having intolerances apples were chosen as a ‘safe’ option, although Leah says oranges will be introduced soon.

The scheme has been running for about three months, with Palmers donating fruit every month.

Leah, who has been principal for six years, added: “Children are becoming healthier through what they’re eating and dancing which is just fantastic to see.”

Bodyrox used to be in Burton Latimer but is now run out of the Masque Theatre in Barton Seagrave.

The school offers children the chance to learn types of dancing such as breakdancing, street dancing and tumbling.