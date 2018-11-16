Kettering dance school joining world record attempt

Dancers in Kettering will play their part in a bid to break a world record this Sunday.

Thirty-seven dancers from Anderson School of Dance, in Cunliffe Drive, are joining a national ‘tapathon’ at 1pm with a seven-minute routine which will be done at the exact same time at venues across the country.

Tap dancers at Anderson School of Dance. NNL-181115-142736005

It’s hoped that the largest tap dance in multiple venues world record - which currently stands at 7,596 people - will be broken.

The world record attempt will raise money for Children in Need.

Dance school owner and teacher Christy Anderson said: “We’ve all put money in to do it and the kids are really excited about trying to break a world record.

“It’s been hard trying to learn the routine as well as other things but they’ve picked it up really well.

The dance studio. NNL-181115-143600005

“We took part in the same attempt a couple of years ago but not enough people turned up on the day nationally so hopefully we’ll break it this time.”

The dancers might not find out whether they’ve broken the record for about a week, with counts, pictures and witness statements all potentially to be taken.

All of the dancers that take part will get a T-shirt to say they attempted to break the record.

After there will also be a cake sale with lessons in fancy dress tomorrow and Saturday (November 16/17) to raise more money for charity.

Christy said: “Even if we don’t break the record we’re still raising money for a worthwhile cause and that’s what it’s all about.”