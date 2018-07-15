Kettering Crematorium presents £5,000 to hospice charity

Kettering Crematorium has handed over £5,000 to the Cynthia Spencer Hospice after raising the cash through a metal recycling scheme.

Since joining the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management scheme in 2011, the crematorium has handed over £74,000 to charities and good causes including Cransley Hospice, Kettering Mind, and Kettering General Hospital’s Charitable Fund.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “We are proud of the impressive amount we have been able to donate to bereavement charities. The crematorium continues to provide a high quality service in a family’s time of need.”

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “We’re delighted that local charities are able to benefit from the metals recycled by Warren Hill Crematorium.”

John Helm, Fundraising Manager at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “This fantastic contribution by Warren Hill Crematorium will make an enormous difference to patients both within the Hospice and throughout the community. It will also give comfort to many families, loved ones and friends who have been bereaved and may be facing extremely difficult challenges.”

Warren Hill Crematorium & Cemeteries Team recently won Best Service Team at the APSE Service Awards, while the Crematorium was also a runner up as Crematorium of the Year at the Good Funeral Awards.