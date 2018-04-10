Kettering crematorium hands £5,000 to cancer charity

Thousands of pounds raised by Kettering Crematorium through its participation in a metals recycling scheme has been handed to a cancer charity.

The Warren Hill Crem presented the cheque for £5,000 to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The money was raised by taking part in the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management’s metals recycling scheme.

A spokesman for the crematorium said: “This takes our total to over £69,000 donated to local bereavement related charities since 2011.

“Some of the charities to receive donations include Cransley Hospice (our biggest beneficiary), Kettering Mind, KGH Charitable Fund and Sands, among others.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “We are extremely proud of the impressive amount of money that we have been able to donate to local bereavement charities.

“Kettering’s Warren Hill Crematorium continues to provide a high quality service in a family’s time of need.”

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for environment, added: “We’re delighted that local charities are able to benefit from the metals recycled by Warren Hill Crematorium.”

Ellen Finn, Regional Fundraising Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Macmillan in Northamptonshire are so grateful for this huge donation, and it will go a long way to help us support people living with cancer.

“This donation can fund a Macmillan Nurse for more than a month, helping people with the medical, emotional, practical and even financial effects of a cancer diagnosis.”