Kettering crash survivor raising money for ward where she was treated

The family of a teenager who was hospitalised after a car crash in which her friend died are raising money for the ward where she was treated.

Skye Brotherton was one of four youngsters travelling in the car which crashed in Orlingbury Road, Pytchley, on April 18.

Skye's family are holding the fundraiser at The Warren in Kettering

Tragically her friend Meredita Kelmelyte died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the collision.

The other three all went to hospital, including Skye who was airlifted to Coventry.

Sister-in-law Alex Bryan said: “We got the phone call but didn’t really know what had happened or what state Skye was in.

“The drive from Kettering to Coventry is a very long time when you don’t know what’s going on.”

Skye’s injuries included two broken legs, a broken jaw, broken arm, fractured spine, internal bleeding in her abdomen and a fractured cheekbone.

Her mum Julie Brotherton said the wait for news was ‘the worst’ and when she was told of Skye’s spinal injury, she said: “I thought my daughter was going to be disabled forever.”

But after spending 12 days in hospital, including three operations, Skye is now recovering and her family is holding a fundraiser to buy fans for the ward where she was treated.

Alex said: “While Skye was in hospital unfortunately the ward had to get rid of any rotary fans they had due to dust on the ward so they are crying out for Dyson fans and we would love to repay the favour for all the help and support they gave us.

“Skye was on a trauma ward which probably wasn’t the best place for a 16-year-old but due to the wide variety of injuries she had she ended up there.

“The NHS has a lot of bad press but the work those nurses did for her and our family was fantastic and we couldn’t be more grateful.

“With the funding they are provided it simply doesn’t stretch far enough for what they need so we are holding a fundraising event now she is out of hospital and making a recovery.”

The fundraiser starts at 11am on Saturday, August 25, at The Warren pub in Kettering with attractions including a bouncy castle, barbecue, face painting, a big raffle and sponsored headshave.

Alex said the fans they are raising money for cost £400 each.

They also want to raise money for the air ambulance which has no Government funding.

The family has had lots of support for the fundraiser, including from the pub itself, Palmers Butchers in Kettering which has donated 200 burgers, and the Poppies who have donated some tickets.

Mum Julie said everybody has been incredible since the accident and she’s hoping they will all turn out on the day, adding: “Skye is doing really well.

“Everybody has been so inspired by her, people say she is just so incredible.”

And Alex added: “All the people in the car were well-known and very popular, and what happened touched a lot of people.”

But despite everything she has been through, Skye, who went to Kettering Buccleuch Academy, is planning to do a charity skydive next year and is hoping to learn to drive later this summer.

For more details on the forthcoming fundraiser, search for Coventry Ward 53 Fundraiser #smallbutmighty on Facebook.

To read the tribute to Meredita released by her family following the crash, click here