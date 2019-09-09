Kettering crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

An elderly man has been left with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Kettering this morning (Monday).

Emergency services were called to Northampton Road, near the double roundabout, after the incident at about 1.50am.

Police closed the road.

A man in his 70s was hit by a black Saab 93 and taken to University Hospital Coventry with injuries described by a police spokesman as life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses.

The road was closed but has since re-opened.

Anyone with information should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.