Kettering couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

A Kettering couple are celebrating after marking 60 years of marriage.

Pat and George Hall, originally from the north east, married in a small church in Warden, near Hexham, Northumberland on March 15, 1958.

Pat and George celebrate with family. NNL-180320-122749005

George was an electrician in the mining industry before joining Rolls Royce, testing rocket engines.

With redundancies looming the couple moved south to Colnbrook, West London, where he worked until retirement in 1998.

Pat was a civil servant before working for the Electric Board.

An advertisement in a local paper for a new development in Kettering looked attractive and they were soon heading north up the M1 to Balmoral Court in the town, where they still reside.

Pat and George Hall. NNL-180320-122725005

They have three boys, five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

They began playing lawn bowls 30 years ago in Perivale and continued this passion when they moved, first at Burton Latimer Bowls Club and then at Kettering Lodge Bowling Club.

George said: “Bowling is such a great way to meet people and it was big help enabling us to settle in a new town.”

Pat said: “We have made so many friends through bowling it was lovely to have them around us to share in our big day.

Their big day on Thursday (March 15) was made even more special with the arrival of a congratulation card from the Queen.