Kettering Council wins recycling award

Kettering Council won an award at a ceremony celebrating the recycling sector’s achievements.

The authority was named team of the year at the National Recycling Awards at the London Hilton in Park Lane.

The council was praised by the expert judging panel, who said there was passion and innovation coming from the bottom up from a super-engaged team who really care about the local community.

Brendan Coleman, head of environmental care at Kettering Council, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the team and follows on from the acclaimed success of the APSE Best Performer award we received in December.

“This truly shows the spirit and drive of the team, and the award is well deserved for all their hard work.

“I could not be more proud of them.”

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “I am delighted that the performance of our refuse and recycling team has been recognised.

“This award shows how highly our staff are rated and reinforces our track record as a council with excellent performance.

“We are committed to providing a top class service for our residents through our in-house team.”

With 19 targeted categories, the awards cover every aspect of the recycling and waste management industry, from Food Waste Initiative to Recycling Excellence.

The MRW National Recycling Awards 2018 aims to recognise and celebrate best practice and innovation in recycling and waste management.

The awards provide industry recognition and unrivalled networking opportunities.

Andrea Lockerbie, associate editor of MRW, said: “This year’s winners showcase the innovation and creative thinking being applied by those who are leading the way in the field of resource and waste management.

“There is a lot that others can learn from them.”