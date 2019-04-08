Kettering Council welcomes small gender pay gap

The already-small gender pay gap at Kettering Council has reduced compared to last year, new figures show.

The gender pay gap for average (mean) pay for women is 1.3 per cent less than the average pay for men, based on pay for the snapshot date of March 31.

This has reduced since last year when the gap was 2.4 per cent.

The difference in average pay between men and women at the council is well below the national average of 18.1 per cent.

All local authorities must report their gender pay gap by March 30 as part of the Public Sector Equality Duty.

The median gender pay gap remains the same as last year, with the median pay rate for female staff being 5.5 per cent higher than the median pay rate for male staff.

The median gap is the difference in hourly pay between the employee in the middle of the range of male wages, and the middle employee in the range of female wages.

Council executive director Lisa Hyde said: “Diversity at all levels of the organisation is an indicator of effective recruitment and selection and supports the design and delivery of services to meet the needs of the whole community. “The council has emphasised the introduction and promotion of policies to support work-life balance and flexibility for all.”

Cllr Scott Edwards, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “It is pleasing to see that our policies and approach have a positive impact, but we recognise that many of the drivers of a gender pay gap link with wider, traditional factors within society.

“We will continue our work to attract, retain and develop a skilled and diverse workforce as set out in the actions within the report.”

The full details and contextual information are provided in the report.