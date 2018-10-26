Kettering Council opposes Rushden Lakes expansion plans

Kettering Council is opposing the Rushden lakes expansion plans as it says the scheme is against adopted planning policy.

The Kettering authority is the latest council to publicly announce its opposition to the scheme which if approved could see 29 new smaller units added to the county’s newest and most popular shopping destination.

Northampton Borough Council decided this week to send a letter to the government asking for the planning application currently lodged with East Northants Council to be called in. This means the secretary of state will make

Corby and Wellingborough councils will decide whether to join the other two councils next week.

Kettering council’s deputy chief executive Martin Hammond said the decision to officially object had been delegated to officers.

He said: “The application is contrary to adopted planning policy, and the Council’s established approach has been to oppose Rushden Lakes so we don’t need any further views from members to respond to the statutory consultation now underway.”

Since it opened last July Rushden Lakes and its high street stores and restaurants has been hugely popular.

Burger chain Five guys will be the first restaurant to open in the new West Terrace later this month. A new 14 screen cinema will open in the summer along with a TGI Fridays and Zizzi.

This latest application, which is called Rushden Living, would see the extension of the complex to the west to provide nearly 12,000sqm of mixed use development over 29 units. This would include space for retail, restaurants, physiotherapy/leisure floorspace and office and industrial space. It is estimated 500 jobs will be created if the scheme has planning permission approved.

Corby councillors sitting on the council’s development committee will decide whether to put their name to the joint letter to the secretary of state on Tuesday.

Leader of Wellingborough council Martin Griffith said he would be talking to his group next week about Rushden Lakes as he said the councillors were split on the issue with some in favour and others concerned about the impact the out of town centre has on Wellingborough’s town centre.

He said he acknowledged the boost that Rushden Lakes had brought to the area and that what it would continue to bring.