Kettering Council issues warning after town centre off-licence scammed

Kettering Council has issued a warning to businesses after shop staff were conned by someone posing as a council officer.

The council says it was recently made aware that a man visited an unnamed town centre off-licence in October 2017, produced some form of identification and requested £180 for their licence fee, which was duly paid in cash.

A receipt was issued for the payment but the council does not visit businesses to collect fees and will always supply an invoice with details of official payment methods.

Head of public services at Kettering Council Shirley Plenderleith said: “This individual clearly has knowledge of licensing law and has properly prepared his approach to this business.

“Kettering Council does not visit businesses to collect fees.

“An invoice is always supplied which has on it details of the official methods of payment.

“If anyone is visited by someone claiming to be from Kettering Council and asking for money, they should contact us straight away to confirm the identity of the person concerned.”

In this case the conman was not an officer from Kettering Council and the authority’s documentation was not used.

Kettering Council has strongly recommended that if CCTV is installed in the premises that an image of the person is immediately saved.

Where there is any doubt about the individual, the business operator should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 as soon as possible.

If any other business has already been approached in this way then they should contact police.

If you have any concerns contact Kettering Council’s customer service centre on 01536 410333.