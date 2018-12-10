Kettering Council has 86 vacant homes in its housing stock and is currently taking almost twice long as its target to make properties habitable again.

Over the past three months the authority has taken 55 days to turn around properties for new tenants once they become vacant, 25 days longer than the authority aims for.

The council say the slow progress in putting properties back into use is because of a high number of tenancies ending which means lots of maintenance work has to be done.

The delay comes at a time when the council’s housing department is seeing unprecedented numbers of families turning to it in need of emergency accommodation after becoming homeless. On an average month 80 Kettering households are losing the roof over their heads and last month the council was housing 159 families in temporary accommodation.

A spokesman for the council said: “The council currently has 86 void properties in its housing stock of 3,658 homes, equating to 2.3 per cent of the housing stock. Of these, 67 are undergoing routine maintenance works before being let to new tenants, while 19 have been allocated and tenants are in the process of moving into their new homes. In addition, there is a small number of properties that are empty and awaiting capital works.

“We experienced a significant increase in the number of tenancies ending during 2017/18 and this has had an impact on the turnaround times for void properties – between April and November 2017, 200 properties became void which compared to 151 for the same period in 2016 – an increase of 32.5 per cent.

“In 2018/19, a total of 164 properties have become void between April and November which indicates a return to more normal trends.

“In general, we aim to turn properties around in under 30 days which is comparable to other district councils and a reasonable time given the age profile of the council’s housing stock.”

When a property becomes vacant it is assessed by an assessor before the locks are changed and it is cleaned and cleared. The council then does an asbestos service, checks the gas and electric services and fixes any issues with plumbing and electrics. Decorating work is then done before a final clean.

Kettering councillor Mick Scrimshaw said: “I’m sure Kettering council is doing all it can to rectify the problem but these statistics do need looking at. Is there a problem? If so what can we do about it?”

In comparison neighbouring Corby Council currently has 30 vacant properties in its housing stock and is turning properties around in 16 days.