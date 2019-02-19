Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough teenagers bailed after their arrest for attempted murder of 17-year-old in Northampton

The teenagers from Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in Northampton have been released on bail.

Five people were bailed today following their arrest on Monday: two 18-year-old men from Kettering, and three boys, one aged 14 from Corby, one aged 15 from Wellingborough and a third, aged 17, from Northampton,

A sixth person, a 23-year-old man from Northampton, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police were called to reports of a 17-year-old boy having suffered stab wounds in Waingrove, Blackthorn, shortly after midnight on Monday, February 18.

The boy was taken to hospital where his condition is described as being serious but stable.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.