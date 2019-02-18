Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough teenagers arrested for attempted murder after 17-year-old boy stabbed in Northampton

Teenagers from Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough are among five people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Northampton.

Two 18-year-old men from Kettering, and three boys, one aged 14 from Corby, one aged 15 from Wellingborough and a third, aged 17, from Northampton, were arrested today (Monday).

Police were called to reports of a 17-year-old boy having suffered stab wounds in Waingrove in the Blackthorn area of Northampton, shortly after midnight.

The boy was taken to hospital where his condition is described as being serious but stable.

A number of officers are carrying out house to house inquiries this morning as well as searches in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.