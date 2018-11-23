Kettering community gardeners dig deep to scoop top awards

Volunteers and managers at Kettering community garden, The Green Patch, are celebrating after scooping two prestigious awards.

Groundwork Northamptonshire, who run the charity, first won the Trailblazer Award presented by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

The recognition was for the work done at the garden to support and bring together people with mental health issues, physical and learning disabilities by creating a health and well-being space.

The second, a Bees Needs Award, was presented at Kew Gardens, in recognition The Green Patch’s work creating a bee garden and educating the volunteers and children that attend the holiday and after -school clubs how important the bees are to society.

The Green Patch currently has two active bee hives.

To find out more about the work carried out at the Green Patch or to become a volunteer please contact the manager Sue on 01536 521555.