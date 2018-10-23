Kettering clothing store to close

Another big name is set to leave Kettering’s High Street after announcing its town centre store will close.

Burton, one of the UK’s biggest menswear retailers, is to close its doors on January 5 next year.

The announcement comes two months after the M&S store opposite Burton closed.

A spokesman for the Arcadia Group, which owns the retailer, said: “We are constantly reviewing our store portfolio across the group, investing in flagship stores, and increasing our brands’ digital presence.

“Our click and collect service across the brands is also proving a successful way of helping our customers collect their purchases at a location most convenient to them.

“We endeavour to offer current staff other employment options within the Arcadia Group.”

Other big names within the Arcadia Group include Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge and Topshop.

Kettering’s Topshop store, along with its male sister brand Topman, closed on February 17.

Kettering Community Unit (KCU) opened a charity shop in the unit in May.

There’s no indication as to who could open in the Burton unit yet but the ground floor is available for rent for £50,000 a year.

When Kettering’s Burton store closes the nearest will be in Corby and Weston Favell.