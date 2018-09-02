Kettering children’s author returns with his second book

A follow-up book about quirky young detective Brian Brackbrick has been released by a talented Kettering author.

Dr Garry Dix, who uses the pen-name G R Dix, has written the second tale in a series of six about young Brian Brackbrick and his best pal George Bum.

Brian, 10, is the 138th cleverest person in the world and NEVER leaves his house without a hat.

He uses his skills to defend his town against the outrageous schemes that some of its more colourful inhabitants come up with.

The first book in the series, Brian Brackbrick and the Hazard of Harry Hatman, was released in October with great reviews and the second in the series, Brian Brackbrick and the Mystery of Mrs Blumenhole, is being officially launched this weekend.

The chapter books are aimed at children aged between about six and nine. They are illustrated by Taylor Brooker.

Garry, who works as a sceintist who works for a fragrance house, said: “I am extremely passionate about the importance of reading for fun, and I am glad to be a part of the children’s literature world.”

Brian Brackbrick has a supporting cast of quirky characters, including: Fancy Nancy Sprinkle from the cake shop; Dr Harley Letters, the smart and stylish librarian; and Mrs Blumenhole from the flower shop.

Garry is also a grandad to three boys and has dedicated his books to them. He is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.

The book is available to buy here

You can follow Brian Brackbrick on Twitter or on Facebook