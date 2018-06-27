Kettering cheerleaders take top spot at national competition

Kettering-based cheerleading squad TCA brought home a first and third place trophy after competing in the Cheer City Nationals in Leicester earlier this month.

The Cheer Academy entered two squads and two solo cheerleaders in to the competition.

Soloists Riah and Nikola took an 8th and 4th place spot in their categories.

TCA’s Starz squad then cooped a first place trophy despite missing some members through illness, while the Elite squad finished in third.

