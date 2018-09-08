Kettering charity choir to perform on the big stage

A Kettering choir created after being inspired by a charity singing competition will perform on the big stage later this year.

The Cransley Hospice Community Choir was formed after singers wanted to carry on their work after the hospice’s ‘Sing for Cransley’ event in 2014.

Now they will get the chance to perform as part of a brand new musical which is coming to the Lighthouse Theatre on November 3.

Keep the Home Fires Burning is touring the UK as part of the national centenary commemoration of the end of the First World War.

Based on real events, the show follows young heroes on their brave quest through the trenches and battlefields, as well as the stories of the loyal loved ones they left behind.

Ruth Humphrey, choir leader for Cransley Hospice Community Choir, said: “The Cransley Hospice Community Choir is delighted to be singing in the up coming performance of ‘Keep the Home Fires Burning’ in November.

“This is a new challenge for us as a choir as we will be on stage with a theatre company to tell this story.

“We are having lots of fun learning songs from this era and looking forward to a superb evening.

“This also gives us a tremendous opportunity to continue to raise awareness of our hospice and to fundraise at the event.”

The thrilling show, featuring more than 30 of the songs from the era, will be performed at the theatre for one night only.

Sing-along tunes include It’s A Long Way To Tipperary, Pack Up Your Troubles and Oh What A Lovely War.

The show is a celebration of the human spirit over adversity, commemorating the resilience and bravery of the people involved and remembering the ultimate sacraifice that was given by so many.

The show’s creator and director, Alan Bowles, said: “We are thrilled that the Cransley Hospice Community Choir are going to be appearing with us.

“They are an incredibly talented group of singers and we are having a lot of fun working together on some absolutely terrific music.

“As we tour the UK, it is really exciting to be able to offer local singers the chance to join us for this very unity centenary tour, and we hope that people will support them and the incredibly hard work they are putting into learning these beautiful, poignant songs.”

For tickets call the box office on 01536 414141 or visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk.