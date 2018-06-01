Kettering carer crowned regional hero

A community carer from Kettering has been crowned the Midlands’ local hero.

Jenny Mould was praised for continuing to support and put smiles on the faces of families across the Midlands as part of her work with Autistic Children Embraced (A.C.E) - a support group for parents and carers of children and young adults with autism and ADHD, of which Jenny is the founder.

Jenny was nominated by a member of A.C.E, Chloe Warren, who heralded her unconditional support and care for all the families of the group, despite the adversity Jenny has faced herself, with her own child having a form of autism.

Chloe commended Jenny’s strength and willingness to share her own personal experiences with others to make their journeys a little easier, while also greeting families with a smile and hug every day.

Jenny said: “I was surprised and delighted when I found out I was named a local hero.

“It was so kind of Chloe to nominate me, especially as there are so many other deserving heroes within our community.”

Jenny Mould.

To celebrate her heroic status, Odeon put on a private screening of the superhero epic, Avengers: Infinity War, for Jenny and her friends and family to enjoy at her local cinema, Odeon Kettering.

She was also rewarded with an Odeon Limitless membership to see unlimited films throughout the year for free with Odeon.

Jenny added: “I was thrilled to be able to share the private screening at Odeon Kettering with so many of the incredible families from our support group, Autistic Children Embraced, as they are the real heroes.”

Odeon launched the search to coincide with its epic Calling All Heroes season of superhero blockbusters – from Solo: A Star Wars Story to the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Beth Ashworth, guest experience supervisor at Odeon Kettering, said: “We’re used to seeing superheroes grace our screens at Odeon Kettering, but it was a real pleasure to welcome local hero, Jenny Mould, through our doors to celebrate her super-heroic work in the local community.

“Heroes come in so many shapes and sizes and from all walks of life, which was clear from all the of incredible and inspiring entries we received as part of this search.”