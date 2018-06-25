Kettering care home praised by inspectors

A Kettering care home has been praised after it was graded as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Smythe House specialises in residential support and accommodation for seven people with Prader-Willi Syndrome, learning disabilities and complex needs.

Run by operators Consensus, Smythe House was praised by inspectors for providing a safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led service.

Service manager at Smythe House Caroline Curtis said: “I am extremely proud that Consensus and our team have a shared clear vision to respect individual choice and promote inclusion, rights and independence.

“We enable people to make choices in their everyday life and are delighted that the inspectors noted people were supported in a caring and inclusive way and rated us as ‘good’ overall.”

Inspectors reported that the service was committed to providing good care.

They said: “Staff were friendly, kind and compassionate.

“They had insight into people’s capabilities and aspirations as well as their dependencies and need for support.

“They respected people’s diverse individual preferences for the way they liked to receive their care and participate in activities they enjoyed.

“The goal of the provider is to enable people with PWS to make positive life changes and the staff team were successful in to supporting each individual to achieve this.”

They added: “The provider and registered manager led staff by example and enabled the staff team to deliver individualised care that consistently achieved good outcomes for all people using the service.”