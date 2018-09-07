Kettering by the Sea ‘a huge success’, says council

Kettering Council say their annual summer seaside event was a huge success again.

Kettering by the Sea, the four week seaside bonanza, featured a 15m sandpit, splash fountain and daily entertainment such as table tennis, Punch and Judy and West Lodge farm animals.

Cllr Scott Edwards, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “Once again Kettering by the Sea has been a fantastic success, drawing thousands of people into the town centre to enjoy a host of free

activities.

“Once more we have brought a taste of the seaside into the heart of the country for all to enjoy.

“This community event has been the ideal way to spend some of our summer holiday.

“We are extremely grateful for everyone who helped make it memorable.”

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council, said: “Kettering by the Sea always provides a good opportunity to bring the community together and create a lovely atmosphere that can be enjoyed by all.

“The range of activities meant that there was something for everyone and it was great to see all the children having so much fun.

“Work is already under way for the next lot of festivities, so definitely keep an eye out for the details.”

The ‘Summer Trail’ was back again for Kettering by the Sea for 2018 and proved to be a family favourite with more than 250 visitors taking part to be in with a chance to win the prize draw.

The winner was Lexie aged 9, who won a bag full of prizes.

More than 1,300 people attended free family-friendly shows in towns and villages across the borough, with more than 300 visitors to a tea party themed event to celebrate National Playday.