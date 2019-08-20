Kettering businesses invited to meeting to discuss how to reduce carbon emissions

Businesses across the borough of Kettering have been invited to a meeting to discuss how they can play a part in saving the planet.

Kettering Council declared a climate emergency last month and it will be a topic of conversation at the next Kettering Business Network (KBN) meeting next month.

The meeting, being held at Kettering Conference Centre, takes place on Wednesday, September 4, at 9.30am with speaker John Scotcher giving a presentation to local businesses on how they can focus on reducing their carbon emissions.

KBN leader Simon Cox said: “Following the announcement made last month and the unanimous agreement that we should focus on this important topic, we are grateful to John for coming to talk to us about how businesses can calculate their own carbon footprint and play a part in helping to save the planet.”

The meeting is open to everyone in the local business community and you can register your interest to attend by visiting www.ketteringbusinessnetwork.co.uk and clicking on events. A £4 charge is payable on the day to cover room hire.