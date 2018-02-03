Kettering beauty queen’s glamorous gala raises more than £2,000 for charity

A teenage beauty queen from Kettering organised a glamorous gala dinner, raising money for charity.

Kettering Science Academy pupil Bethany Blissett, 15, who is Miss Teen Galaxy Northampton, held the event at the Masonic Hall in Kettering on January 27.

The event was attended by 120 people and raised £2,407.75 for UK Galaxy’s chosen charity the Christie Cancer charity, which will go to a Proton Beam Therapy Centre which is due to open this year.

Proud mum Sarah said: “As part of her Miss Galaxy work Bethany works in the community and decided to hold a glamorous gala.

“She had a little bit of help from me but she did most of the organising and there was a dinner, live band and raffle.

“The money is going to a great NHS cause in Manchester and will really help out.

“Bethany and all of the pageant girls support each other so much.

“A lot of people think it’s all about beauty but it’s more than that, it’s fundraising and community.”

After winning the regional heat Bethany will now represent the county at Miss Teen Galaxy England on March 24 in Warrington.

If she wins, she will go on to the international finals in Florida.

Sarah added: “I’m really proud of what she’s achieved.

“She has always done a lot for charity and to be recognised in the competition and her school is amazing.”

To vote for Bethany, scroll through this picture album on Facebook and ‘like’ the photo called Bethany B.

For your vote to count, you must also ‘like’ the United Kingdom Galaxy Pageants page.