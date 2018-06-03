Kettering beauty queen raising the positive profile of pageants

True to the phrase “beauty with a purpose”, Miss Northamptonshire charity winner for Miss England, Stephanie Smith, is on a mission to promote worthy causes.

As well as raising money for cancer research she is speaking out on the issue of lowering the age for cervical cancer screening.

She is also using her pageant presence to offer “princess” visits to poorly children across the county and recently visited the children’s ward at Kettering General Hospital while dressed as Cinderella.

Inspiration for Stephanie has come from the personal trauma of both losing her father, David Smith, to cancer and having a brush with the disease herself, needing a procedure to remove abnormal cervical cells.

Stephanie’s dad David was a manager at a hospice in Kent.

Stephanie said: “Over the past months I have done so many amazing things. I have done speeches to try and get the age limit down for a smear test. It is so important that we raise awareness to get the age limit down.

“I have spoken in front of big charity groups like Rotary, I have volunteered in my local hospice and done raffles and stalls to try and raise as much money as I can for Hope Against Cancer and Beauty with a Purpose. I would love the chance to be crowned Miss England as I just want to help people and make a change to this world.”

The next stage of the contest is looming. To support Stephanie visit her Virgin Money Giving page at bit.ly/2sura6h.