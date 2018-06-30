Kettering beauty queen makes national final

A Kettering teenager has made the final of a national beauty pageant.

Bethany Blissett, 15, will compete for the title of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain in Blackpool in October.

Bethany Blissett.

Kettering Science Academy pupil Bethany is the current Miss Junior Teen Northamptonshire and has, so far, raised more than £4,000 for charities as part of her pageant duties.

Tomorrow (Sunday, July 1), she will be abseiling down Walsall Arts Centre for children’s charity Together for Short Lives.

Mum Sarah said: “Bethany has done so well in all of her competitions and I’m very proud of her.

“She’s done lots in the community and is helping Red Box organiser Charlotte Creasey, filling boxes with sanitary items to help people in period poverty.

“Because her backwards advent calendar at Christmas was such a success she’s also doing a summer foodbank challenge.

“She’s filled about eight boxes so far.”

Bethany, who helps out at Sunley Court care home in Kettering, is also holding an Italian evening at La Rocca in Wellingborough next month.

To sponsor Bethany, donate food or sanitary items, or find out more about any of the fundraisers, email Sarah at sarah.blissett@ntlworld.com.