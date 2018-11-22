Kettering beauty clinic wins salon top spot

A Kettering town centre beauty clinic has been crowned the winner of this year’s Northamptonshire Telegraph Salon of the Year competition.

Sasha Core Beauty & Skin Clinic in Market Street saw off competition from almost 100 other salons to claim the award.

Manager and owner Sasha Core had previously offered her treatments out of a hair salon but she outgrew it and decided to open her own salon just six months ago.

She thanked her loyal customers for helping her win this year’s prize.

“We’re very fortunate we have a lot of lovely, loyal customers which I’ve known for 12 years who followed me since I’ve been working as a therapist,” said Sasha.

“I’d like to thank everyone immensely for taking the time to vote for us.

“We knew we were up against a lot of talented hairdressers and beauty salons.

“I’d also like to thank my girls who work with me because without them working so hard we wouldn’t have our clients and our good reputation.”

“I was quite emotional when I found out,” she added.

Sasha’s clinic focuses mainly on skin treatments but also offers massages, waxing, tanning, manicures, pedicures, and more.

“We try to offer a really nice, clean, professional environment where clients are treated individually and have more of an experience rather than just come in for a quick treatment,” said Sasha.

Chelsea Hair & Beauty of Howe Crescent, Corby, were runners-up and Jem’appelle Belle of High Street, Rushden, came third.