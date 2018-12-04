Kettering-based company launches award for aspiring lawyers

A Kettering-based injury support firm has launched an award for law students and those starting out in a legal role.

National Accident Helpline, based at Kettering Parkway, has launched its Future Legal Mind Award with a package of prizes on offer.

This year – the competition’s fifth – the winner will receive an enhanced collection of prizes which include mentoring and networking guidance.

Launched in 2014, Future Legal Mind is recognised as an excellent practical springboard for aspiring lawyers, with previous winners and finalists benefiting from the acclaim and support that comes with success.

Ten entrants will be shortlisted for the award, with the winner being named the UK’s Future Legal Mind 2019.

As well as receiving £2,000, the 2019 prize has been extended to include the winner starring in a showcase film which will highlight their skills and be promoted across National Accident Helpline’s digital channels.

The prize will also include valuable mentoring and networking guidance with the jewel in the crown, a meeting in London with a leading legal politician.

Simon Trott, managing director of National Accident Helpline and chairman of the judging panel, said: “We first launched the Future Legal Mind Award to bring recognition to young legal talents who share our passion for giving customers the best service possible.

“The 2019 entry process and prize package has been enhanced to reflect our commitment to attract the very best people to the legal sector as well as the modern challenges they face in the early stages of their career.

“In addition to a financial contribution towards their career advancement, we have made some exciting additions to the prize. Our winner will receive mentoring directly from our Legal Director, Jonathan White, and Partnerships Director, Adam Nabozny – both qualified lawyers with a wealth of experience – as well as introductions and networking within the legal sector and Government.

“They’ll also star in a professionally produced short film which they can share to help boost their career.

“It’s been heartening to see the positive impact the previous years’ awards have had on our winners’ careers and we are excited to continue offering this great opportunity for one promising talent to be named the UK’s Future Legal Mind in 2019.”

Based on industry feedback and highlighting the increasing challenges faced by those seeking and starting careers in legal professions, the entry criteria has also been broadened to include those currently working towards a nationally-recognised law or legal services qualification and those who have achieved one within the last two years.

This inclusion ensures the country’s brightest legal minds are able to participate in the opportunity to secure a head-start in their careers.

Gbemisola Obolo, winner of Future Legal Mind 2018, said: “I am grateful to National Accident Helpline for the opportunity and for furthering my venture into a career in law.

“Having this opportunity is an excellent head start to set myself apart in a competitive industry.”

This year, the entry process has been simplified and split into two parts, with round one a personal response to a statement, which can be found at https://www.national-accident-helpline.co.uk/future-legal-mind, by February 28, 2019.

In round two, the judges will select a shortlist of 10 people and invite them to submit a short homemade video (between one and two minutes) to support their written response, including why they have applied and how their initial entry represents them as a Future Legal Mind.