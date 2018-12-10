Kettering assault victim dies – man charged with murder

A kettering man and a teenage girl have been charged over the death of a man at the weekend.

The victim, a 39-year-old man from Bedford, was found unconscious in Carrington Street at about 4.30am on Saturday, December 8.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious head injuries and died the following day as result of his injuries.

Aaron Muggleton, 25, of Alexander Street, Kettering, has been charged with murder and a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with manslaughter.

They both appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning and have been remanded in custody.

They are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, December 12.

Muggleton and the 16-year-old girl have also been charged with ABH in connection with an assault on another man during the same incident.

Muggleton has also been charged with possession of cannabis.