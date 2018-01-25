Kettering area youngsters asked to pen a poem this Mother’s Day

Kettering’s Newlands Shopping Centre has invited children from twenty schools in the area to put pen to paper and write a poem for their Mother for Mother’s Day.

The poems can take any form the poet wants – amusing or serious, rhyming or free verse - but what can be guaranteed is that the sentiment will be the same – the child’s feelings towards their Mum.

The schools have all been sent a Teacher’s Project Booklet as a lesson aid which provides detailed information about a very broad range of writers from different genres, cultures and ages; 40 entry forms and, since the poems will be uploaded on to the Centre’s Facebook page, a leaflet about viewing the virtual Poetry Book.

With Mother’s Day very early this year - on Sunday, 11 March – the closing date for entries is Friday, 16 February to allow time for the poems to be judged, the best entries displayed in the Centre and prizes presented to the successful poets and their mothers.

Prizes will be awarded in two age categories - 5-7 and 8-11 with each winner receiving a £25.00 gift voucher for themselves and a £25 gift voucher for their Mother. The children will also be invited to read their poem to their Mother in a Facebook Live Read.

Neil Griffin, centre manager, said: “We will also upload all the poems onto our Facebook page so that everyone can see how talented the children are.”