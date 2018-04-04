Kettering area garden centre’s future uncertain

The parent company of a Kettering area garden centre has gone into administration.

Ise Garden Centre in Warkton Lane, Barton Seagrave, which has been trading since the 1970s, is one of eight garden centres run by H & G (Retail) Limited, trading as Home & Garden.

Adam Harris and Patrick Lannagan of Mazars LLP have been appointed as joint administrators as of March 27.

Home & Garden was formed in 2013 and trades from nine sites across the UK.

The business is headquartered in Biggleswade, and the remaining garden centres, aside from Ise Garden Centre, are situated in Worcester, Nottingham, Leighton Buzzard, Ferndown, Chichester, Rowlands Castle and Willingdon.

The administrators are continuing to trade at the eight remaining sites, all of which operate from leased premises.

Their goal is to sell the business as a going concern, and offers are invited from interested parties to acquire the businesses either as single acquisitions or multiple sites.

Joint administrator Adam Harris said: “The unexpected, severe weather conditions at the beginning of 2018 have materially impacted the group’s cash flow, but Home & Garden is a well-established business with historically strong margins, and would represent a good opportunity for interested parties.

“A sale would preserve jobs and provide the best outcome for stakeholders and creditors, and I welcome all inquiries.”

Ise Garden Centre’s website is currently advertising a closing down sale.