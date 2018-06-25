Kettering architect’s career drawing to a close after 35 years

A Kettering architect who has designed landmark buildings across the country is retiring after 35 years.

David Allsop, senior partner of GSSArchitecture, will retire from the partnership at the end of June, following 35 years at the practice, and leaves a legacy of major landmark buildings nationwide including the University of Northampton buildings.

Staff from all GSS offices across the UK will join David for a final celebration of his work at a special event at the end of the month.

David originally joined GSSArchitecture in 1983 as a chartered architect after leaving university and working in London for a number of years.

He has been senior partner of GSS since 2008 and in this time the practice has grown to one of the largest in the country with more than 60 staff across its five offices covering the North East, Yorkshire, South West and the Midlands.

Throughout his time at the practice David has worked on a number of landmark and award-winning projects in the county, including the indoor cricket school for Northants County Cricket Club, Laxton Junior School in Oundle, the library at Brooke Weston Academy and also at Oakham School.

More recently, David has also worked on projects further afield, including a new college for Durham University and major works to their business school, and the new boarding house at Rugby School.

He also designed many projects at the University of Northampton, including the restaurant at its Boughton Green Road Campus which won a national Civic Trust Award and the concept model of which was exhibited at the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition in 1994.

An active member of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), David served as a member of the National Council and is former Chairman of East Midlands RIBA.

He was also a former President of Northamptonshire Society of Architects.

David has been dedicated to growing the practice from Northamptonshire to cover the length and breadth of the country, and has implemented a number of systems to ensure that the quality of building design and services remains dynamic and innovative.

He has embedded an ethos within the practice to ensure that environmental considerations are a priority for design and that sustainable solutions are always provided.

David said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the last 35 years at GSSArchitecture and have had the opportunity to work on many projects with terrific clients and, of course, a great team.

“The practice has developed substantially over this period and is now a national practice working throughout the country.”

Tom Lyons, partner at GSSArchitecture, added: “We are all very grateful for the immense contribution that David has made not just to the practice but to local business over the past 35 years.

“The last 10 to 15 years in particular have been very successful, when GSS has had a period of sustained and controlled growth.”

Once he retires, David plans to spend more time with his wife and family, and will continue to keep in touch with clients and staff.

From July, Tom Lyons as senior partner of GSSArchitecture alongside Ian Bray as managing partner, will continue to grow the practice supported by a talented and loyal team.

For more information about GSSArchitecture and its recent projects visit www.gssarchitecture.com.