Kettering animal rescue charity ‘devastated’ by break-in

Volunteers at a Kettering animal rescue charity say they are heartbroken after burglars stole goods worth about £2,000.

Lainy’s Rescue, a foster-based rescue charity serving the north of the county, had vital items stolen from their storage unit in the Highfield Road area.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place between 2pm on January 17 and 4.30pm on January 21.

The charity, which is run by volunteers and relies heavily on donations, says the break-in has left supplies running low.

Volunteer Linda Tirebuck said: “It’s horrible to think that people have donated all of those things and some scumbag has gone in there and taken it all.

“We have not got the funds to just go out and buy things.

“But if someone needs food we will now have to go and buy it.”

Items stolen from the unit included all of their wet and dry dog and cat food, crates, brand new dog beds, dog coats, dog overalls, brand new cat scratch towers, rabbit hutches, dog treats, dog toys and tombola prizes.

They had enough dog food to last a few months and Linda says the burglars must have used a van to steal everything.

The charity currently has 24 dogs in foster care, with more arriving this week, with almost 10 cats and a couple of rabbits also in foster care.

Their vet bills can be up to £1,500 a month, meaning there is not much money left to buy items themselves.

A post about the break-in on their Facebook page has had almost 1,500 shares with dozens offering their support and donations.

Linda said: “It’s been devastating for us but the reaction we’ve had has been incredible.

“We’ve even had people contacting us from outside Northamptonshire to see what they can do to help us.

“It puts your faith back in humanity.”

Lainy’s Rescue was set up more than seven years ago by Lainy Gordon Meechan, who wanted to help pets in need.

Lainy died suddenly in 2015, but the rescue has continued in her memory.

Anyone wanting to donate to the charity can contact volunteer Emma Judkins on 07437 575479 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lainysrescue/.

A police spokesman confirmed they were investigating the incident and that no arrests had yet been made.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.