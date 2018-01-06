Kettering and Corby men hoping to lose whopping 30st

Three men from Kettering and Corby who weigh a combined total of almost 80st are hoping to shed a third of their weight.

Paul Lee, Jody Jacobsen and Liam Warren have joined the Big Boy Fit Club to raise money for KGH’s Skylark Ward and Mencap.

At the start of their training Kettering man Paul, 38, topped the scales at 28st 12lb - but in four weeks he’s lost an incredible two-and-a-half stone.

He said: “We were all having a bit of banter on Facebook about our weight and we decided we’d all try and lose 10st.

“We’ve been at the gym doing 14-station circuit training and it changes up every time.

“We were there once a week but we’re there more and more now.”

Joining Paul is fellow Kettering man Jody (40) who weighed 27st 2lb and 29-year-old Corby man Liam, weighing 23st 7lb.

Paul added: “It’s been okay so far and we’ve not found it as bad as we thought it might be.

“I’ve certainly had a few more veggies on my plate at meal times.”

They trio are hoping to raise £10,000 between them, with KGH’s Skylark Ward a charity close to Paul’s heart.

He has five children and says any money raised can make a huge difference.

He said: “At some point or another they’ve been in KGH and they’ve been on the children’s ward.

“It can be quite boring for them so if I can raise some money for them to buy some things for the kids and other essential items that would be fantastic.”

To donate to the causes, click here or here.