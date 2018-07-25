Keep an eye out for these decorated rocks in Higham Ferrers this summer!

People in Higham Ferrers are being urged to keep a look out for brightly-decorated rocks placed around the town during the summer holidays.

oungsters at Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School painted the pebbles with help from art co-ordinator Susie Betts.

She said: “We hope they will put a smile on people’s faces when they find one! We are asking people to re-hide the rocks for others to enjoy.

“Children from the Nursery and Infant School will be getting out and about in Higham Ferrers over the summer and seeing how many rocks they find.

“There are lovely art prizes donated by Colemans for the winners.”